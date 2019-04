Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Huntsville Havoc knock off the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 in overtime to advance to the SPHL Championship series for the 2nd straight year.

A goal from Nolan Kaiser sealed the deal for the Havoc after a game tight game throughout all of regulation. Now, the Havoc has the chance to defend the crown and play for a second straight SPHL title.