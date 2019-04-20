Easter Weekend Forecast: From Cold & Damp To Sunny & Dry!

Saturday morning didn’t get off to the best start: patchy drizzle persisted through sunrise, while temperature stayed stuck in the 40s. The dreary weather that started the weekend will steadily fade away as we move through Saturday and into Sunday though!

Saturday: A broad area of low pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere continued to pull clouds and light rain into Alabama through Saturday morning. That low pressure system moves off to the east through Saturday afternoon, allowing conditions to slowly improve through the day.

The grounds will still be damp for outside events like Easter Egg Hunts or the Earth Day Celebration at Hay’s Nature Preserve, but the rain will come to an end after noontime. A few peaks of sunshine will start to break through in the afternoon, mainly west of I-65, while temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Easter Sunday: By sunrise services Sunday morning skies will be clear, but it’s still going to be quite chilly! Temperatures start in the 40s Sunday morning, with a few light areas of frost even possible.

Fortunately, plenty of sunshine and a breeze from the west will usher in a welcome warm-up for Sunday afternoon. High temperatures Easter day will reach back into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.