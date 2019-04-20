Dollywood’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary welcomes new baby eaglet

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood has welcomed a fluffy addition to the amusement park — an eaglet. The new baby bird hatched Wednesday to parents Grant and Glenda.

The eaglet is part of the park’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary run by the American Eagle Foundation.

The park has a live cam labeled “Grant & Glenda” featuring the eaglet.

Grant and Glenda are one of two eagle couples at the park who nest together. The website states that the eagles are both permanently disabled, non-releasable Bald Eagles that were transferred to the AEF and will receive the best of care for the rest of their lives.

Glenda and Grant were residents in the “Pick-a-Mate” program. In 2017, caregivers noticed they seemed to have developed an attraction for each other and were placed in their own private compartment on the mountain.

Eaglets that are hatched and raised at Eagle Mountain Sanctuary are transferred to the AEF’s hacking tower at about 6–7 weeks of age where they will acclimate to a wild, natural setting into which they will be released at fledging age.

AEF is a nonprofit organization that can possess birds for “education, exhibition, rehabilitation and breeding” under permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.