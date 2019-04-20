× Auburn forward Chuma Okeke declares for 2019 NBA draft

After a stand out second season with the Auburn Tigers, Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke has officially declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

The 6’8 forward announced he’ll be hiring an agent but he could return to play for Auburn after testing the draft waters.

Okeke missed the end of Auburn’s historic postseason run due to an ACL tear he suffered in the NCAA tournament but he was one of the key players that helped lead the Tigers throughout the postseason.

Okeke scored in double figures 27 times in the 2018 2019 season including 15 of his last 17 games played. He also had a team-best seven double-doubles.