The Landing hosting special service on Good Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Ahead of Easter Sunday, a local group will be hosting a special service to remember Jesus' sacrifice before the resurrection.

"Most of us what to skip to Easter Sunday, the resurrection, the celebration, but sometimes we forget there was a horrendous Friday that took place before that. The Friday of suffering and anguish and betrayal and then death," said Bruce Martin with The Landing. "So Friday, when Jesus said 'Remember me' he was talking about suffering in death."

The Landing will be hosting the 'Prologue' Friday, April 19. The service will take place at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Mill Office Building located on 1300 Meridian Street in Huntsville.

"This evening, that prologue, is about an evening to really remember Jesus and remember the horror of that night. And really understand the gravity of our sin and what that meant for Jesus as he went to the cross," explained Martin.

Anyone who wants to spend time reflecting on Jesus and what he did for is welcome to attend.

The Landing is a part of Cove Church. According to their website, The Landing is a casual gathering of people who desire to meet with God and one another in pursuit of healing from hurts, habits, and hang-ups. They meet most Sunday's at 5 p.m. People of all faiths are welcome. You can find more information on The Landing here.