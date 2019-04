× Saban to have hip replacement surgery Monday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will undergo hip replacement surgery next week.

Saban told USA Today he would go through with the procedure Monday.

Saban told media after Alabama’s A-Day game that he had a hip injury that he wanted to get checked out. He did not say at the time whether or not he would get the surgery.

Saban said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.