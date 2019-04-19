Personnel file of teacher accused of sex act with student sheds new light on why she resigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - A former Madison County Schools high school teacher has been charged with distributing obscene material to students, engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, and having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

22-year-old Lyndsey Bates turned herself in last Friday.

WHNT News 19 has obtained a copy of her personnel file from the school district. Bates worked for the district for less than a year as a special ed, collaborative teacher at Madison County High School. She was not tenured. The file provides an outline of her employment. Her first day on the payroll was July 23rd, 2018. Her contract was for a minimum term of 187 days for the 2018-2019 school year.

The file included her resignation request and exit survey. She signed it March 28th, 2019 asking for it to be effective the very next day. She turned herself into law enforcement two weeks later on April 12th, 2019.

In the paperwork, she gives a brief summary of why she is resigning. There were several categories she could have selected including "personal/family health-related issues" and "accepting a position with other education system/agency". Bates chose to select the "other" category and wrote that her reason for resigning was quote "seeking other area of education."

The resignation request says the board has the prerogative not to accept the resignation. Bates' resignation was approved by five different district employees on March 29th.

