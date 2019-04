× Man on trial for murder in Sheffield takes plea deal

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man being tried this week for murder has ended up pleading guilty.

Prosecutors said a plea agreement was reached with 36-year-old Chance Boddie Thompson. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the January 2018 shooting death of Chad Gardner.

Sheffield police say the shooting took place during a child custody exchange.

Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must serve at least three years.