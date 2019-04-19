× Man charged with soliciting murder from behind bars

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Town Creek man already in jail on multiple sex abuse charges is now facing a new charge: criminal solicitation of murder.

Court records show Kenneth Ray McDonald, 42, was charged Thursday with criminal solicitation after investigators said he contacted someone from jail on April 15 and tried to get them to kill a woman.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested McDonald in March on multiple charges of rape, child rape, sodomy and torture of a child. He has been in jail since his arrest.

Records show McDonald has a preliminary hearing on the new charge scheduled for April 29.