Huntsville sandwich shop remembers popular cook Connie Jones

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People at a Huntsville sandwich shop are saying goodbye to a worker who passed away recently. Workers and loyal customers at Stanlieo’s say they’ll fondly remember Connie Jones.

It’s one of the busiest weeks at Stanlieo’s on Governors, and owner Connie Ward is missing one of her best workers.

“They’d look over at the grill, they were disappointed if she wasn’t there. They’d still order, but they’d want to see Connie,” Ward said.

“She knows exactly how the sandwich was supposed to be made. You didn’t even have to tell her,” customer Christopher Wilchcomb said.

Last week, longtime Stanlieo’s cook Connie Jones passed away. She’d worked for the Huntsville sub shop for over 30 years.

“It wasn’t just the work. She was everybody’s friend, everybody’s confidant, everybody’s gossip buddy,” Ward said.

“She’d say, ‘next time you come, there’ll be a picture up there.’ She loved to add pictures to it,” Ward’s sister Kathy Watson said while talking about a wall of kids’ pictures in the restaurant.

Jones had a love for children and an appreciation for law enforcement. Her certificate is front and center in the restaurant.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a police officer who didn’t know her,” Watson said.

Ward has plenty of help in the kitchen to get through the Good Friday orders. But they say the lunch rush just isn’t the same without Connie.

“Nobody’s like her. Nobody I know can fill her shoes. We’ll just have to find a new normal,” Ward said.

Everyone who walks in the front door will see Connie’s smiling face. And that’s some consolation for the hungry sub lovers.

A funeral for Jones will happen Saturday at noon at Syler Tabernacle on Oakwood Avenue. Stanlieo’s workers say they’re accepting donations for Jones’ family. Her family has also set up a GoFundMe page.