Havoc wins game one of SPHL semifinals

Posted 3:26 pm, April 19, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to win game one of the SPHL semifinals. The series will continue Saturday in Knoxville as the Havoc looks to defend the crown and earn another SPHL Championship.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.