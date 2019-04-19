HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to win game one of the SPHL semifinals. The series will continue Saturday in Knoxville as the Havoc looks to defend the crown and earn another SPHL Championship.
Havoc wins game one of SPHL semifinals
