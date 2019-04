× Firefighters respond to gas leak at Griffon Aerospace in Madison

MADISON, Ala. — Madison Fire and Rescue evacuated a business on Commerce Circle after employees reported smelling gas Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Griffon Aerospace just before 6 a.m. and turned off the gas at the business. Utility crews are on their way to shut off the power.

Griffon Aerospace is located near Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road.

No word yet on how long repairs will take.