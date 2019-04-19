× DHR call leads to drug bust in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A complaint about drug sales at a home where children lived ended with a man arrested for drug possession, authorities said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said it was called to a home at the end of Airfield Street Thursday, after Athens police called and said the address wasn’t in their jurisdiction. Police had been called to investigate a complaint made to the Limestone County Department of Human Resources about drugs being used and sold at the home and said they smelled marijuana when they arrived.

The homeowner let investigators into the home, authorities said, where they found 121 Clonazepam pills, a dozen suboxone strips, more than four ounces of marijuana and a loaded pistol.

Agents arrested Brian Hill and charged him with first-degree marijuana possession, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.