Birmingham police searching for missing mother and daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need the public’s help locating a missing woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

Birmingham police say 43-year-old Kristen Hirsh and her daughter, Julia Hirsh, were last seen Thursday in Rushton Park in Birmingham.

Police say Kristen called her family while she was at Petco on Highway 280 at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Kristen was driving a black Toyota Rav-4 with tag number 1CZ7207.

Kristen is described to be 5’5″ tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue sundress with a boat anchor pattern and sandals.

Julia is 3′ 6″ tall and weighs about 50lbs. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt with red boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.