Three charged with trafficking synthetic cannabis in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County authorities say they found 12 pounds of synthetic cannabis and several guns after trying to stop a drug sale in Decatur.

On Wednesday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was investigating information about drug activity at an apartment complex on Tower Street. Agents watching the area said they saw what looked like a drug transaction between Bridgette LeAnn Williams, 29, and two other people — Gary Jermaine Freeman and Tracey Lee Campbell.

Agents said they searched one of the vehicles and found a leafy green substance that tested positive as a synthetic cannabinoid.

They then got a search warrant for Williams’ apartment and said they found a suitcase containing more than 10 pounds of the same synthetic drug, three handguns and two AR-style rifles.

Williams, Campbell and Freeman all were charged with drug trafficking.

They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail on $500,000 bond.