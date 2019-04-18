School uses unique approach to ensure students ‘rock’ state Scantron tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Normally the days leading up to a big test aren't very fun, but that's not the case for Riverton Intermediate School in Madison County.

To prepare third graders for state Scantron testing next week, the principal held a huge party in the gym. There was a band, relay races, and older students who already took the test provided insight into what the test is like and how to prepare.

"We want to make sure that the students, that they've worked hard to get where they are, the teachers have worked hard, the kids have worked hard. We like to bring things in that are exciting for them instead of just saying, 'hey your test is tomorrow or your test is next week, make sure you study, make sure you've done well,'" Principal Jeff Malone said.

Malone says holding a celebration before the big test gives students confidence by letting them know they have the support of teachers and staff. The school has done this for several years. This year's theme was 'Rock the Test'.