Police working to identify woman attempting to cash stolen checks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are working to identify a woman from surveillance photos taken at a local credit union. Investigators say she tried to cash checks that were stolen out of a vehicle near Bob Wallace and Memorial Parkway.

Police say they are also investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened on April 10 in the same area. They say they are looking into the possibility that the break-ins may be connected.

If you have any information please call (256) 427-7271.

 

