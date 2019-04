MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery Police need help locating Harry James McCants.

Mr. McCants is a 73-year-old black male and may be suffering from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen around 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, on Malabar Road in Montgomery. McCants is 5’6″ and weights 160lbs.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Harry James McCants, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.