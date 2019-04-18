× Marijuana, guns confiscated in Morgan County drug bust

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities say they recovered a dozen pounds of marijuana as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group in Morgan and Cullman counties.

On Tuesday the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the county narcotics unit and Hanceville police worked together to serve simultaneous search warrants in the two counties as part of their investigation into the group.

In Morgan County, authorities said they rounded up 12 pounds of pot, seven guns, ammunition, a money counter and $1,070 in cash.

Drug agents arrested Dillon Stewart Edmond, 19, of Decatur in connection with their investigation. He was charged with first-degree marijuana possession.

Edmond was jailed on $25,300 bond.

Authorities said they’re still investigating and could make more arrests.