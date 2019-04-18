× Man charged with robbing Dollar General in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a Jackson County man with robbing a Dollar General store on April Fool’s Day.

Colton Eugene Fikes, 28, of Paint Rock, is charged with first-degree robbery for the robbery that happened just before 7 p.m. April 1.

Fikes is accused of walking into the store on 6th Avenue SE with a gun and demanding money.

Decatur police said they identified Fikes after finding out he also was suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Jackson County.

He was arrested Saturday and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $125,000 bond.