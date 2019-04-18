Man charged with robbing Dollar General in Decatur

Posted 10:38 am, April 18, 2019, by

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a Jackson County man with robbing a Dollar General store on April Fool’s Day.

Colton Eugene Fikes, 28, of Paint Rock, is charged with first-degree robbery for the robbery that happened just before 7 p.m. April 1.

Fikes is accused of walking into the store on 6th Avenue SE with a gun and demanding money.

Decatur police said they identified Fikes after finding out he also was suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Jackson County.

He was arrested Saturday and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $125,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.