Holman Prison swept for illegal contraband Thursday morning

ATMORE, Ala. – A sweep of the William C. Holman Correctional Facility began at 4:30 Thursday morning. More than 300 law enforcement officers from local, county and state agencies participated in the effort to find and remove illegal contraband from the prison in Atmore.

ADOC Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Charles Daniels, led the operation at the maximum security prison that houses an inmate population of 870.

“The ADOC is conducting these large scale joint operations in a move to eradicate contraband, identify deficiencies, and to take all necessary steps to reverse the trend of increased violence caused by illegal activity inside our prisons,” said Daniels said in a release from the state. “We are going to do whatever is necessary to eliminate the contraband problem while sending a message to those who are responsible. Such criminal activity will not be tolerated and anyone who is caught bringing illegal items into our prisons will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In February, ADOC conducted a similar joint operation at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville. The successful operation seized more than 160 makeshift weapons, 48 cell phones, 110 grams of marijuana, and 276 grams of the synthetic drug, flakka.

Daniels said ADOC will continue to conduct the unannounced joint operations at other major correctional facilities in the future with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn instituted the joint operations by using all available ADOC and state resources to address the proliferation of drugs and other contraband entering state correctional institutions.

“We are committing all internal and external resources to address the contraband problem inside our prisons to ensure we provide the highest degree of safety and protection for our correctional staff and those who are in our custody. We owe them nothing less,” Dunn said.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.