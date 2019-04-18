Health inspectors find damaged equipment in use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Shoney's

1402 US-72 E, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 64

Violations:

Food was at improper temperatures. Fried chicken 115ºF, baked chicken 101-120ºF, tenders 108ºF (hot holding) Cottage cheese, eggs, ham - 58ºF, potato salad 59ºF, cut melons 63ºF (cold holding)

There was a chemical spray bottle on the ice maker.

A spray bottle not labeled.

A hand sink in the back was not operable.

There were damaged fryer baskets in use.

The ice shoot, slicer and wire food racks needed cleaning.

All violations were corrected.

_________________________________________________________________________

Morgan County

Texas Roadhouse

1006 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 82

Violations:

Food was at improper temperatures Ground chuck 48ºF, ribs 54ºF

Broken wire dipper in use, colander badly bent and could not be cleaned and sanitized.

They've told us in the past, "food safety and sanitation is our highest priority."

_________________________________________________________________________

Madison County

Diamond Sports Bar and Grill

11208 Memorial Pkwy SW Suite H, Huntsville, AL 35803

Score: 98

When we went to Diamond Sports Bar and Grill nearly every person in there ordered the same lunch special.

Thursday, that happened to be juicy well-seasoned pork chops with cabbage and creamy mac n cheese.

The plate also featured pinto beans cooked with ham and "good southern savory cornbread."

Margaret Humphrey, has been making the same tried and true recipe for over 30 years.

And that's how long owner Sandy Perrett and the bar and grill has been feeding and entertaining loyal customers and newcomers alike.

They have an extensive menu with food options for all palettes.

Bartender Daniel Gazda and the other friendly staff make you feel at home. Customers can also help feed the koi fish!

Pool tables, arcade games, and live music will keep the day or night fun.