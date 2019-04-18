Gusty Winds Thursday Evening For the TN Valley

Here is a look at what you can expect later on Thursday for the Tennessee Valley. The higher risk for severe weather including tornadoes will be south of the our area this evening. The tornado threat isn’t ‘zero’ here, but gusty winds are likely later on. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe weather this evening. The *enhanced risk* is even further south Thursday morning than it was on the Wednesday evening forecast. That’s a little good news.

Here is a look at the timing. One thing to note: At the beginning there could be bowing segment in the line. If this happens, we could get wind gusts to 60 mph at the start of the event later on this evening. Keep that in mind as storms approach later on today. Once that line moves by, we might just have moderate to heavy rain with a few storms as temperatures drop.

5pm-8pm: Storms move into west Alabama as early as 5pm and approach I-65 at 8pm. Look at the bowing segment from Lawrence County, Tennessee, south through Rogersville, Athens, and Decatur. That’s the line that could produce wind gusts to 60 mph at the start. Once that line moves by, it’s heavy rain.

7pm-9pm: The bowing segment is now through Lincoln County through Huntsville and Madison County. That line extends through Marshall County and Blount Counties. Again, this line could have wind gusts to 60 mph. These storms could be severe. Power outlines and trees could come down at this time.

8pm-11pm: The bowing segment is now over east Alabama. Damaging winds are possible over Jackson, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties by then. The rest of the Tennessee Valley will just have heavy rain and some wind as the severe weather threat diminishes.

After midnight: Severe weather threat is over. It will windy, rainy, and cooler by then. Friday looks to be cloudy, rainy, and cooler with temperatures in the 50s all day. Don’t worry because nicer weather is in the forecast over the Easter weekend.

Bottom Line: Strong to severe storms move in around 5pm in the Shoals and exit Lookout Mountain closer to midnight. Gusty winds to 60 mph are possible at the line moves through especially on the onset of the storms. Once that first wave moves through, heavy rain and cooler air takes over from west to east. This is a wind event. The tornado threat is very low this time, but it isn’t zero. Have your NOAA Weather Radio and Live Alert 19 app ready for this evening and stay tuned for more updates through the day!

