Full Report: Read the redacted version of ‘The Mueller Report’

Posted 10:58 am, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, April 18, 2019

Attorney General William Barr has released the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.