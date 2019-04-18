× Firefighters rescue cyclist in serious condition on Monte Sano trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A special operations team in Huntsville found and rescued a cyclist after an apparent medical episode on a Monte Sano trail Thursday evening. The man, whose name has not been released, is now recovering at Huntsville Hospital.

Firefighters said the man was biking when he suffered some kind of medical situation on Mountain Mist Trail. They responded to a call for help and found him in serious condition. HEMSI took him to the hospital from there.

Captain Frank McKenzie of Huntsville Fire and Rescue said, “We went in with our Kaboda, packaged him up. It took us just a few minutes– not long– to actually get to him and bring him back.”

Emergency crews briefly blocked Bankhead Parkway for the rescue. McKenzie said the special operations team found the man about 1 1/4 mile down the trail.