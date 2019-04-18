Final ASWA baseball rankings released ahead of playoffs

As area play wraps up, several local teams are ranked in the final ASWA rankings heading into the opening round of the postseason. Find your team on the rankings below:
Class 7A
1. Bob Jones (34-7)
2. Oak Mountain (26-7)
3. Vestavia Hills (25-7)
4. McGill-Toolen (21-7-1)
5. Hoover (28-11)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (28-6)
7. Auburn (17-8)
8. Prattville (29-7)
9. Central-Phenix City (19-12)
10. Huntsville (20-9)
Others nominated: Austin (24-9), Mountain Brook (24-10), Thompson (19-16), Fairhope (23-12), Smiths Station (20-9), James Clemens (19-16), Florence (17-17)
Class 6A
1. Russell County (32-3)
2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-4)
3. Hazel Green (22-14)
4. Spanish Fort (19-10)
5. Saraland (22-11)
6. Faith Academy (20-6)
7. Cullman (20-11)
8. Hueytown (28-10)
9. Oxford (22-9)
10. Benjamin Russell (21-10)
Others nominated: Chelsea (18-11), Wetumpka (24-11), Athens (22-11),), Buckhorn (19-12), Muscle Shoals (17-9), Gardendale (17-8), Homewood (18-9), Helena (18-15), Hartselle (15-16), Pell City (19-9), Northview (17-12)
Class 5A
1. St. Paul’s (22-4)
2. Charles Henderson (26-6)
3. Jasper (24-8)
4. Southside-Gadsden (21-12)
5. Chilton County (21-8)
6. Springville (24-5)
7. Etowah (24-10)
8. UMS-Wright (16-10)
9. Bibb County (19-10)
10. Scottsboro (16-8)
Others nominated: Alexandria (18-12), Ardmore (17-9), Briarwood (11-13), Corner (20-14), East Limestone (14-14), Jackson (20-7), Mortimer Jordan (24-13), Parker (21-8), Shelby County (21-10-1), Sylacauga (17-7)
Class 4A
1. Hokes Bluff (19-3)
2. North Jackson (20-4)
3. Mobile Christian (17-8-1)
4. Trinity (22-7)
5. Andalusia (21-8)
6. Haleyville (19-5)
7. LAMP (20-8)
8. American Christian (19-11)
9. Oak Grove (16-11)
10. Brooks (17-7)
Others nominated:) Alabama Christian (19-11), Elmore County (19-7), Headland (12-9), Holtville (18-9), Montevallo (18-11), Oneonta (15-6), Priceville (18-12), West Morgan (16-8), Wilson (15-12)
Class 3A
1. St. James (19-8)
2. Winfield (29-6)
3. Gordo (22-5)
4. Providence Christian (20-8)
5. Piedmont (27-7)
6. Phil Campbell (27-6)
7. Bayside Academy (17-9)
8. Dadeville (19-8)
9. T.R. Miller (18-5)
10. Opp (15-7)
Others nominated: Hale County (14-7), Geneva (16-11), Hanceville (12-7), Houston Academy (20-10), Randolph County (15-7)
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long (24-5)
2. Thorsby (21-3)
3. Decatur Heritage (18-6)
4. Luverne (18-8)
5. Highland Home (17-4)
6. Cottage Hill (19-7)
7. Westbrook Christian (15-12)
8. Ariton (20-14)
9. Leroy (17-10)
10. Red Bay (16-9)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (14-8), Fyffe (18-5), Ranburne (15-8), Southeastern (14-4), Sumiton Christian (15-11)
Class 1A
1. Millry (24-4)
2. Brantley (21-6)
3. Athens Bible (18-6)
4. Mars Hill (24-6)
5. Sweet Water (16-10)
6. Covenant Christian (18-3)
7. Spring Garden (19-4)
8. Victory Christian (17-5)
9. Lynn (12-4)
10. Red Level (12-6)
Others nominated: Donoho (12-7), Falkville (14-9), Gaylesville (10-11), Heritage Christian (11-9), Holy Spirit (11-4), Ragland (9-11), Waterloo (12-8)