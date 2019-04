BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The tiniest patients in the UAB Regional NICU are getting in the spring spirit!

Nurses dressed the babies in spring themed outfits to celebrate the season with their families and to take the cutest First Easter photos ever!

Some of the babies wore bunny or chick knitted caps or were cozied up in felt Easter Egg bundles.

Nurses and volunteers in the RNICU try to make every holiday as special as it can be for the families and babies that spend time there.