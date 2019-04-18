× Artist’s paintings stolen from Sheffield collection

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Priceless paintings have been stolen from an artist’s collection, and Sheffield police are trying to find out who is responsible.

A monetary value can’t be placed on these. The pieces represent the life’s work of an artist. Dozens of paintings were taken from a storage facility in Sheffield.

The victim tells detectives he last checked on them in November of last year. He discovered them missing in February. Sheffield police believe someone may have found a key the owner misplaced and helped themselves.

Investigators say getting these pictures out to the public will likely jog someone’s memory and help solve the case. Other artist supplies were also taken from the storage room.

If you recognize any of these portraits contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, texting 274637, or submitting a tip directly on their Facebook page.

Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.