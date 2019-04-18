× Arab Musical Theatre will represent the southeast at the International Thespian Festival, but needs help to get there

ARAB, Ala. – The group of high school students that make up Arab Musical Theatre can boast they’re the only group from the southeast selected to perform on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival in Nebraska, but they need some help to get there.

When the Arab Musical Theatre group from Arab High School is all together, they make something great, something that got noticed on a national scale.

“We are headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the International Thespian Festival this year,” said student Anna Quillin. “We got selected to be a main stage show, and we’re really excited.”

“This is a huge honor,” explained director Brian Quillin, “We are very, very proud that we can represent our school, have our students represent our town, our city, our community, the southeast.”

“They’ve selected four full-length musicals to be on the main stage. We are one of those four from across the country and into Canada,” he added.

They need to raise about $70,000 to get there.

“We’re supposed to have it all paid by June first,” Quillin said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of fundraising, but this is a costly trip, so we definitely need a lot of help,” said Anna Quillin.

This actually isn’t the first time the young actors have gone. This would mark the fifth time in 12 years.

“I’m super excited to be a part of it, so I’m excited to be on the stage, make all new friends. I just can’t wait,” Anna added.

“We’re going to be cutting it close, but I feel confident that with enough people and enough support we’ll be able to make this happen,” Quillin said.

You can call Arab High School to help the kids out. You can also click here to donate.