Alex Trebek signs off ‘Jeopardy’ for the summer but intends to be back

(CNN) — It’s hiatus time for the crew at “Jeopardy” but beloved host Alex Trebek, who is fighting a battle with cancer, says he intends to be back.

In a video filmed on the show’s set on the last day of taping for its current season, Trebek says “despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy and we…[are] already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy.'”

“I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” he adds.

Earlier this month, the longtime game show host announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The American Cancer Society says people with that kind of cancer, on average and across all stages, have a 5-year survival rate of 9%.

An outpouring of support flooded social media upon news of Trebek’s diagnosis.

In his latest video statement, Trebek said the “messages of encouragement and support” have left him “touched beyond words.”

Trebek, 78, has hosted “Jeopardy” since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.