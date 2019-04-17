Traci Cherry wins $319 for her classroom at Brookhill Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - This Athens teacher has a big passion for her students and an even bigger smile.

Traci Cherry has the attitude and aptitude that makes for the perfect a recipe for success, according to her faculty members.

"The energy is always high, from the kids and it starts with the teacher. She comes in positive every day with a smile on her face. She builds relationships with every child because she wants to see every child in our school succeed and to be successful as they leave here and go to 3rd grade, " said Principal Jeff Matthheus.

Mrs. Cherry can be found at Brookhill Elementary in Athens and she uses creative methods to enhance how the students learn.

"She uses songs or dance to connect the English language," stated Principal Matthheus.

When we found Mrs. Cherry, she explained her position at the elementary school.

"I get to teach English to students that speak another language at home," said Cherry.

She was very grateful to receive the $319 for the class that she is so passionate about.

Mrs. Cherry knew she was in the right place after her first day on the job.

"They gave a gift to me that first day because it helped me see what I am truly passionate about," said Cherry.

It's a reminder to do something you enjoy and Mrs. Cherry does just that.

"There is a great opportunity to invest in young lives to help them to know they are cared about they are valued," said Cherry.

Congratulations, Traci Cherry!

