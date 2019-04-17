President Trump declares major disaster for Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More help is coming for storm victims in Alabama. The president just signed off on more disaster relief for places hit by recent storms.

Weeks after the high water has receded and much of the debris has been cleared in north Alabama, on Wednesday, President Trump declared a major disaster for the state.

"I looked out my door and it's literally water to my front door," Muscle Shoals resident Tanner Hunt told WHNT News 19 on February 24th.

The announcement makes federal dollars available to help rebuild homes and businesses hit by powerful winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

"It's going to take months, it's going to take years to rebuild," Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl said while talking about tornado damage near Auburn.

Friends and loved ones have buried over 20 people killed in last month's tornado in Beauregard. Lee County is already receiving help to clean up and rebuild after millions of dollars in damage.

This week's announcement makes places like Colbert, Dekalb, Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties eligible for federal dollars as well.

"Everything's going to have to be stripped out," Hunt said.

"You hate to feel blessed because you see how bad they have it, and that's what's so sad about this," Muscle Shoals resident Jennifer Anderson said on February 24th.

The federal money can include grants and low-interest loans to pay for housing and repairs as well as uninsured losses from the storms.

If you suffered any damage or losses from recent storms and live in the affected counties, you can apply for assistance at the Department of Homeland Security site.

FEMA will be offering information meetings for affected neighbors over the next few months.