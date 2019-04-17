× Multiple Alabama counties to receive federal aid for severe storm damage in February, March

Certain areas that were affected by severe storm damage are now eligible for federal aid. President Trump declared a major disaster in the state and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from February 19 to March 20, 2019.

Federal funding will be made available for Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Winston Counties.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency and FEMA worked with local EMA directors to calculate the damage across the state. Once a $7.2-million threshold was met for public assistance, Governor Ivey applied for disaster relief money through FEMA.

If the state requests additional help, further damage assessment will be made.