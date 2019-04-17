Mason-Dixon poll shows Alabama voters approve of political leaders

A total of 625 registered Alabama voters were interviewed by telephone during a statewide poll which asked about the job performance of national and state leaders.

The independent firm “Mason Dixon Polling & Research” gathered the information between April 9th and April 11th of 2019.

According to the poll, 52% of people in Alabama approve of the job President Trump is doing, compared to 44% who disapproved and 4% who were undecided. In north Alabama, 56% approved and 41% disapproved.

Republican Governor Kay Ivey has a 60% approval rating, with 28% disapproval and 12% undecided. In north Alabama, the numbers are at 65% approval and 24% disapproval.

As for Republican Senator Richard Shelby, 52% of people surveyed approved while 35% disapproved and 11% weren’t sure. In north Alabama, the approval rate was at 59%  while disapproval was at 30%.

Interviewees were selected randomly from a phone matched Alabama voter registration list that included land-line and cell phone numbers, according to the firm.

The margin for error is 4 percentage points.

North Alabama Counties polled: Voters in Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall, Blount, Cullman, Winston, Morgan, Lawrence, Franklin, and Colbert.

