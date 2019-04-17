× Huntsville Animal Services shelter at capacity, offering free pet adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions in order to clear some space at the shelter.

There were more than 80 animals in the shelter as of Wednesday afternoon and more coming in each day, according to Animal Services.

Through April 20, the shelter is offering a “Full House” emergency adoption special, which includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip and spay or neuter surgery at no cost.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. except on Tuesdays, when it’s open until 6 p.m. The shelter also is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.