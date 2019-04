× Governor Ivey announces plan to widen I-565

MOTNGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey made a big announcement today that could impact your daily commute. She says Interstate 565 is getting a facelift.

Ivey says I-565 will become a 6-lane interstate, and will also be resurfaced. This is part of phase one of her “Rebuild Alabama” plan.

She also announced a second phase, in which Brownsferry Road will be widened.