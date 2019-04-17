Explore the birth of a star on this intergalactic date night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You won’t need to hire a sitter for a date night that is out-of-this-world.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is hosting ‘Date Night in the Dome: The Birth of a Star’ on Friday, April 19th. Doors open for this intergalactic event at 6:00 p.m. in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium and ends at 9:00 p.m.

This presentation delves into what happens during the birth of a star and includes hands-on activities. Attendees will discover the fascinating journey of the birth and life cycle of a star and learn more about the different types of stars in the galaxy.

Don’t worry parents, there will be childcare, themed activities, and snacks are for children in the Spark! Lab gallery. Tickets for potty-trained children ages 5 to 12 are $15 each and include hands-on STEM activities, snacks, and a drink.

Tickets for purchase:

After Hours Admission :$15.00

Member Pricing – After Hours Admission: $10.00

*Parents must be on-site and attending the “Date Night in the Dome” event for their child to participate in the Spark!Lab activities. No drop-offs permitted.