Chuy’s offering free food to first customers at Huntsville grand opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Chuy’s will open its first location in Huntsville on April 30, and they have a grand gift for the first 50 people in line.

Those people will get vouchers that entitle them to free food each month for a year.

Chuy’s will open in the Shops at Merchants Walk, located at the corner of Bob Wallace and Memorial Parkway, at 11 a.m. on April 30. The vouchers are good for an appetizer, entree and dessert every month for a year.

The Shops at Merchants Walk is also home to Ulta, which opened in February. Other tenants with plans to open at the development are J. Whitener Boutique, The Brass Tap, and ChopChop Fresh Salads.