Bob Jones, James Clemens split doubleheader; Patriots roll to an 8-3 win in game two

Posted 11:36 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44PM, April 17, 2019

MADISON, Ala. - James Clemens got a 4-2 win over Bob Jones in game one of a Wednesday doubleheader, but Class 7A's top ranked team, the Patriots rolled to an 8-3 win in game two.

