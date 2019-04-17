Bob Jones, James Clemens split doubleheader; Patriots roll to an 8-3 win in game two

MADISON, Ala. - James Clemens got a 4-2 win over Bob Jones in game one of a Wednesday doubleheader, but Class 7A's top ranked team, the Patriots rolled to an 8-3 win in game two.
