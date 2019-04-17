× Bill to lower penalties for pot possession clears committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama Senate committee has advanced a bill that would lower the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to send the bill by Sen. Bobby Singleton to the Senate floor.

The committee approved a similar bill last year, but it did not win final approval.

The bill would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a fine instead of jail time. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

It would also allow for charges to be expunged under certain circumstances.