Alabama A&M under 9 PM campus-wide curfew until further notice

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A new campus-wide curfew is in effect at Alabama A&M after an altercation on campus, according to school officials.

In a statement to WHNT News 19, AAMU spokesman Jerome Saintjones said an altercation happened Tuesday night between two people. Saintjones added no weapons were involved and that AAMU took steps to ensure that safety and order were maintained on campus.

In an effort to reduce foot traffic on campus at night, the university is now under a 9 p.m. curfew. Visitation at residence halls has been restricted. Everyone entering a residential facility must show their student ID.

The University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating. The safety precautions will remain in place until further notice.