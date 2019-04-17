Alabama A&M Basketball announces seven signees in its 2019 recruiting class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - Dylan Howard and Alabama A&M Basketball announced Wednesday the signing of seven players in its 2019 recruiting class. Howard, who was a McDonald's All-American in Indiana, used his ties to the state to sign guard Cameron Alford and 6'8 forward Jalen Johnson. The class also included 6'9 forward E.J. Williams from Cincinnati, OH, forward Tremere Brown from Central Phenix City, and the class 5A boys basketball player of the year Cameron Tucker, a point guard from Wenonah.

Two players from the North Alabama area signed to play basketball on "The Hill" as well, including 6'5 forward Mason Ellison from Lee High School, and guard Garrett Hicks from James Clemens. Hicks, is the son of Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks, and is excited to be continuing his playing career with the Bulldogs.

"All the coaching staff has been great to me there so that's a big reason why I signed with them," said Hicks. "Just good friends of mine for a while, and Coach Howard is a great coach and has been mentoring me for a while and Alabama A&M is a great school HBCU so always wanted to go there so it's a good decision."

Howard was named head basketball coach of Alabama A&M back in March, and his interim tag was removed from the previous season. On Wednesday, he was formally introduced for the first time since his promotion.

"I mean it feels great you know and I'm just so thankful for Alabama A&M, Dr. Hugine, Mr. Bryan Hicks to believe in my vision and what I have in store for this program," said Howard. "So I'm just thrilled that I can call myself the head men's basketball coach."