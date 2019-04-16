× Wreck closes intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck closed Oakwood close to the intersection of Oakwood and Pulaski Pike Tuesday morning.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Police around 9 a.m., all lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.

Police told WHNT News 19 three vehicles were involved including a Department of Forensic Sciences vehicle.

Police said one of the vehicles drove into oncoming traffic and their tires clipped. Minor injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital.

The road was reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Police.