Sparkman Elementary Kidcam!

What a gorgeous day to be out of the office and visiting students on their home turf! I visited with the Kindergarten, First, Second, Third and Fourth Grades at Sparkman Elementary in Morgan County Tuesday morning, and they were a lot of fun, full of great questions and big smiles.

Sparkman is a great little school on Alabama Highway 36 just east of Hartselle, and I got to spend close to an hour with the kids talking severe storms, tornadoes, and the water cycle: one of my favorite things in science!

Since a big part of the reason for visiting is preparing for severe weather, we talked a lot about planning, how to get severe weather information, and of course, learning where you live. I'm sure if you ask any of them now they know what they're supposed to do if Morgan County is in line for severe storms!

Special thanks to Mrs. Cassie Speegle for inviting me to hang out with the elementary kids this morning!

