Muscle Shoals principal resigns after being placed on administrative leave

Update: Alan Willingham has resigned as the principal of McBride Elementary School in Muscle Shoals. The board of education voted to accept his resignation in a meeting Wednesday morning.

His resignation is effective starting April 19th, 2019. There have been no criminal complaints filed against Willingham, according to sources.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter in the school board meeting gathering information.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – An elementary school principal was suddenly placed on leave this week. Muscle Shoals City Schools administrators are being tight-lipped surrounding the cause. School Superintendent Brian Lindsey says he made the decision to place the principal on leave Sunday after information was brought to his attention earlier in the weekend.

Lindsey confirmed Tuesday morning, McBride Elementary School Principal Alan Willingham has been placed on paid administrative leave. According to the Muscle Shoals City Schools website, Willingham is in his third year as principal at McBride.

The superintendent says he cannot speak about what led to the decision, it is simply a personnel matter at the moment and it is school board policy not to discuss the details.

As we looked into this development, sources tell us there has not been any criminal charges or complaints filed against Willingham with the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

Willingham, who received his Doctorate of Education from Samford University, is in his 22nd year of education.

Superintendent Lindsey says there in an internal review taking place. Once that is complete, the board of education will make a decision on Willingham’s future. There has not been a time-line placed on the administrative leave.