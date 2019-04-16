× Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the road with all new gear

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on patrol with new equipment to replace outdated, mismatched gear that they previously carried.

“You’re looking at $100,000 worth of equipment here,” Sheriff Phil Sims said, while his deputies organized new sets of gear at the sheriff’s office training room.

Previously, some of the guns deputies carried were about 20 years old. Other equipment was so outdated it wasn’t even made anymore. Across the board, the gear was mismatched. “We had deputies who didn’t have tasers and the ones that did, the tasers didn’t really work,” Sims explained.

Sims has bought gear, upgraded the sheriff’s office, made safety improvements to the jail, bought vehicles, and outfitted existing unfinished vehicles since he took office in January. He explained it’s a matter of need, to get the sheriff’s office back to where it should be. “We didn’t want to have to come in and buy all of this. This is stuff the deputies needed. The corrections officers needed. The investigators needed this equipment,” Sims said.

“We had a mix and match smorgasbord of equipment among the deputies. We want everybody to be the same. We want everybody to have new equipment to do the job and to know that we’re behind them,” Sims added.

The sheriff’s office traded in the old weapons to cut back on costs.