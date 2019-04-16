Huntsville tops rival Grissom in high school baseball area play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On a night where ASHSAA Hall of Famer and former Huntsville high head baseball coach Mark Mincher threw out the first pitch, the Panthers beat their rival Grissom 6-2.

Mincher moved to Huntsville High School as head baseball coach in 1985, and spent the next 28 years there. He compiled a 576-353 baseball-coaching record with 12 city championships, eight area titles, 18 state playoff appearances and the Class 6A state championship in 2011.

Huntsville and Grissom will take the field again on Wednesday night in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30.