Huntsville police give details on school bus incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police and the city school system’s bus company are investigating claims from students about an incident on a bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the bus driver reportedly admitted skipping bus stop destinations because the children were being disruptive and unruly. The bus driver then pulled over on Sparkman Drive near Pulaski Pike and called the police to get help with the situation.

Video quickly began circulating on social media of elementary school-aged children attempting to explain to parents that the bus driver had tried to kidnap them.

Police say they are investigating the claims but at this time they believe the claims were exaggerated.

Huntsville City Schools released the following statement about the incident:

“Huntsville City Schools is aware of an issue with an Apple Bus Driver that occurred this afternoon. HCS district staff responded to the situation to provide assistance and ensure that another bus was dispatched so that all kids could be safely transported home. HCS expects Apple Bus to provide a quick resolution to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.”

Apple Bus company also released a statement on the situation.