Huntsville organization gifts suits to outstanding graduating high school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For the fifth year in a row, a Huntsville organization is recognizing outstanding graduating high school students with a gift to help them make their mark when they enter the workforce.

Suits for Scholars presented 12 students with a suit. School counselors from each high school in Huntsville selected two students. Founder Larry Vance said he started the organization to lift up students in the community and to encourage them to pay it forward.

"They will be able to amplify their persona and who they are. But first impressions go a long way, so therefore when they put the suit on -- they're ready for the interview. They're going to set themselves apart," said Vance.

The students were picked based on what Vance calls the three 'Vs'. Virtue, voracity and versatility.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vance received a helping hand to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer and says that's a trend he hopes continues. H

"The big thing is that to be an example, but also for them to be an example," explained Vance. "To be able to show that we are here to help each other to be able to close the achievement gap."

Vance filed paperwork to become a 501c3 in hopes the organization can build up its funding to help more teens. Vance plans on bringing the program to Madison City and county schools with a goal of honoring 60 students annually.