Huntsville man to run for Madison County Commission District 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, a Huntsville resident announced his intention to run for Madison County Commission District 1.

Tim McNeese will run as a Republican, challenging incumbent Democrat Roger Jones.

District 1 encompasses Northeast Madison County, including Meridianville, Hazel Green, New Market, and the Downtown Huntsville area.

In a news release, McNeese said he would work with the chairman and other commissioners to move Madison County forward.

“Now more than ever, we need leadership that will work with the Chairman and the other commissioners to move our community forward,” the release read. “As a small businessman and fiscal conservative, I will make sure that our tax dollars are spent wisely and be accountable. Our parks and recreation facilities continue to need upgrades that will improve the quality of life in this district.”

McNeese has owned and operated a small business for the last seven years, along with spending 21 years in the mortgage/banking/finance business.

In addition, McNeese has served on the Buckhorn High School Advisory Board and coached baseball, basketball, and soccer at the East Madison County Recreation Association.